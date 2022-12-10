ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour)

Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.

Dorada hit a running hurricanrana on Cobb to send him to the outside before hitting a Tope Tornillo on Cobb to the outside. Back in the ring Dorada hit a springboard senton on Cobb for a near fall. Dorada went for a move off the top rope, but Cobb pulled him off the top and hit a twisting back suplex followed by a standing moonsault on Dorada for a near fall.

Cobb went for Tour Of The Islands, but Dorada reversed with a sunset flip for a near fall. Cobb went for a deadlift superplex Dorada but Dorada evaded and walked the ropes before hitting Bulldog on Cobb for a near fall.

Cobb clubbed Dorada on his neck and went for a lariat, but Dorada evaded and went for a springboard move before Cobb caught him mid air and hit a Tour Of The Islands for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (7:00)

Rate: 6

There was a vignette of Prince Nana & The Embassy ahead of their match for 6 Man Tag Team Titles against Dalton Castle & The Boys later on tonight.

There was a video vignette promoting the match between Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez & Athena ahead of their match for later on.

Tag Team Match

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (Zero Hour)

Angelo Parker & Eli Isom starts the match off by adhering to the code of honor before locking up, with Isom getting a roll up on Parker for a near fall. Matt Menard tagged in, but Isom evaded before Cheeseburger tagged in.

Cheeseburger faked shaking Parker’s hand as JAS demanded to shake Parker’s hand. Cheeseburger hit an atomic drop before shaking Parker’s hand. JAS spent the match double teaming Cheeseburger, keeping him away from Isom from making the tag.

Cheeseburger leaped to tag in Isom, but Parker tagged him mid air Isom finally tagged in with the hot tag on JAS before he & Cheeseburger hit a pop up neckbreaker into a double stomp on Parker. Parker lowered the rope to send Cheeseburger to the outside before JAS got Isom and hit a double Spike DDT on Isom for the win.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society (5:55)

Rate: 5

There was a vignette showcasing the feud between Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia ahead of their Pure Title Match later on.

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora (Zero Hour)

Match starts off with a lock up before Willow Nightingale did a takedown on Trish Adora into the mat, to which Adora responded by locking in leg scissors on Nightingale, but Nightingale reversed it with headscissors of her own. Adora rolled the hold into a jackknife before she & Nightingale exchanged pins before they exchanged strikes.

Nightingale took over control of the match with a body slam & a diving lariat on Adora for a near fall. Nightingale hit two consecutive hip attacks to the abdomen but Adora responded with a chop & a northern lights suplex for a near fall. Adora took over control of the match before Nightingale did a handspring and hit an enziguri kick on Adora.

Nightingale hit 3 lariats, 10 chops, a hip attack, and a middle rope shotgun dropkick on Adora for a near fall. Adora got Nightingale in an Air Raid submission before hitting low bridge German suplex on Nightingale for a near fall. Adora hit a corner splash, but Willow responded with the Pounce from out of nowhere before dropping the straps and hitting the Doctor Bomb to put Adora away.

Winner: Willow Nightingale (6:00)

Rate: 6

There was a vignette with Television Champion Samoa Joe & Juice Robinson ahead of their match later in the show for the Television Title.

There was a vignette promoting the ROH World Title match.

Tag Team Match

The Kingdom vs. Top Flight (Zero Hour)

The Kingdom assaulted Top Flight to begin the match. Darius Martin tagged in and evaded the offense from The Kingdom before Dante Martin tagged in. Top Flight hit consecutive sentons on Matt Taven before sending Mike Bennett out of the ring. Top Flight hit stereo dropkicks on Taven for a near fall before Dante hit a springboard stomp on Taven’s arm.

Dante continued to evade Taven’s offense before Taven hit an enziguri kick while Bennett hit a rebound forearm strike on Dante. Darius tagged in with the hot tag, sending Benntett into Taven’s abdomen before hitting an enziguri kick on Darius. Bennett hit a forearm strike in a Purple Thunder Bomb from Taven on Darius.

Bennett hit a snap suplex. Bennett hit a spinebuster on Darius before Taven hit a Lionsault on Darius. The Kingdom double teamed Darius with Bennett specifically laying offense on Darius viciously. Darius broke down Bennett with a series of slaps before connecting a Spanish Fly on Bennett before tagging in Dante.

Dante came in with the hot tag and hit two forearm strikes, a slam, and a standing moonsault on Taven for a near fall. Top Flight double teamed Taven before Bennett speared Dante into Darius & Taven to break the pin.

Darius tried to double team The Kingdom but Bennett tagged in and hit corner strikes before Bennett hit the Spacoli Driver into a PK Kick from Taven for a near fall.

Darius hit a dive on Bennett to the outside, but Taven hit a Trust Fall on Darius. Maria distracted Dante in the ring before the referee ejected him out of the ring. Dante & Darius got Bennett before connecting the Nosedive/ Powerbomb combination on Bennett for the win.

Winners: Top Flight (11:20)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

AR Fox & Blake Christian vs. Dralistico & Rush

Blake Christian & Dralistico began the match evading each other’s offense before AR Fox & Rush tagged in and exchanged chops & forearm strikes before Rush hit a rolling forearm on AR Fox. Fox hit a kip up enziguri on Rush before tagging in Christian but Rush strikes Christian in the head before launching Christina across the four sides of the barricade on the outside.

Rush whipped Christian with a green cable on the outside. Rush & Dralistico double teamed Christian for the majority of the match before Christian took down Dralistico and tagged in Fox. Fox hit a sling blade on Dralistico, a sliding dropkick on him to the outside, and a shotgun dropkick on Rush before hitting dives on Dralistico & Rush.

Back in the ring, Fox hit a Swanton on Dralistico for a near fall. RUSH took down Fox to the outside before Dralistico hits a springboard Shooting Star Press to the outside. Back in the ring, Christian hit a flipping DDT on Dralistico before AR Fox hit a 450 Splash on Dralistico for the win.

Winners: Blake Christian & AR Fox (10:35)

Rate: 7

After the match Rush & Dralistico attacks Christian & Fox

Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena

Athena offered a handshake and Mercedes Martinez cautiously accepted. Athena superkicked a kneeling Martinez and covered her for a two count. Martinez came back with a half and half suplex, a t bone suplex, and a brainbuster for a near fall.

Athena came back a short time later by slamming Martinez onto the apron. Athena picks up Martinez and ran her into the barricade. Athena charged for a dropkick that Martinez avoided. Martinez followed up with a draping neckbreaker.

Martinez went back to the ring and went for a surfboard, but Athena bit her hand. Athena powered up Martinez and dropped her into a Codebreaker. Athena covered Martinez, who grabbed the bottom rope to break it. Athena grabbed the referee, then released him and removed a turnbuckle pad, which she threw out of the ring.

Martinez popped up Athena and slammed her to the mat for a two count. Athena dropkicked Martinez into the exposed turnbuckle. Athena went up top and hit the O Face to get the win.

Winner & New Women’s Champion: Athena (13:10) (NEW CHAMPION!!!)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

We get a brief exchange between Keith Lee & JD Griffey before Griffey tags in Shane Taylor, who got a nice reaction. Just as Lee & Taylor were about to lock up, Swerve Strickland tagged in.

Griffey positioned Strickland so that his head was hanging over the apron. Taylor dropped a leg on Strickland. Griffey tried to put Strickland in a sleeper in the corner, but Strickland slipped out and knocked him off the apron, then tagged in Lee for the showdown with Taylor.

Lee & Taylor traded forearm shots. Taylor got the better of it and then went to the middle rope. Taylor dove at Lee, who caught him. Taylor escaped and then blasted Lee with a punch.

Griffey was held up by Lee and managed to avoid Strickland’s double team move attempts. Griffey dove at Lee, who caught him. Griffey talked Lee out of performing a move on him, but Strickland kicked Griffey from the apron.

In the ring, Taylor performed a draping move on Strickland and covered him for a two count. Coleman pointed out that Lee didn’t even try to break up the pin.

Griffey tagged in and went for a submission hold on Strickland, who tried to tag out. Taylor pulled Lee off the apron. Griffey caught Strickland in the guillotine briefly. Lee ran Taylor into the ringside barricade. Lee returned to the ring and performed a 2nd rope Moonsault onto Griffey..

Both teams met in the middle of the ring and traded punches. Strickland blasted Lee with a knee to the head. Swerve In Our Glory put Griffey down. Taylor blasted Lee, but then Swerve In Our Glory worked over Taylor. Lee swung at Taylor who ducked, causing Lee to blast Strickland with a forearm shot.

Taylor hoisted up Lee and hits Welcome To The Land but Lee kicked out. Griffey hit Lee with a knee to the head. Taylor covered Lee again for another two count. Griffey tagged in while Strickland was shown holding his jaw at ringside and backing his way toward the stage.

Shane Taylor Promotions worked over Lee while Strickland stood on the stage. Taylor held Lee but he ducks causing Griffey to take out Taylor with a kick. Lee hits Griffey with Spirit Bomb for the win.

Winners: Swerve In Our Glory (13:50)

Rate: 7

6 Man Tag Team Title Match

The Boys & Dalton Castle (c) vs. The Embassy

Dalton Castle worked up the crowd by running around at ringside with The Boys after the bell rang.

One of the Boys tagged in and dove at Brian Cage, who caught him and curled him. The other Boy knelt down behind Cage and then Castle pushed Cage over. Toa Liona tagged in and put both Boys down with a shoulder block. Castle checked in and sent Liona to ringside. The Boys dove at Cage & Liona who caught them and slammed them at ringside.

The Embassy isolated one of the Boys until he made a hot tag to Castle, who went on an offensive flurry with suplexes on The Embassy. Castle threw the Boys through the ropes onto Cage & Kaun. Castle hit Cage with a knee to the head and covered him for a two count. Cage returned the favor with a knee to the head and then tagged out.

Liona eventually powered up both Boys and put them down with a double Samoan Drop. Cage turned one of the Boys inside out with a clothesline and then put him down with the Drill Claw. Castle returned to the ring and took out Cage, who rolled to the floor.

Castle wanted to go for a suicide dive, but apparently the cameras missed Prince Nana rolling one of the Boys into the ring, so Castle had to jump over him and didn’t go for the dive. Castle grabbed Nana. Cameras missed Toa apparently throwing one of the Boys at Castle. Gates Of Agony threw one of the Boys at Cage then hits a powerbomb to get the win

Winners & New 6 Man Tag Team Champions: The Embassy (10:05) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Rate: 5

A video package set up the Pure Rules match

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Top Flight. Dante Martin said Top Flight is back after they beat The Kingdom on the pre-show. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker interrupted the promo. Parker said they only congratulations they deserve is for Darius making it through a match without tearing another ACL. Menard jawed at Darius and asked if he wanted to hit him. Dante hit Menard and then the teams brawled. The brawl spilled into the arena. Dante Martin performed a flip dive off the stage. Security pulled the teams apart.

Menard & Parker went to the ring. Parker worked up the crowd about ROH and then questioned why it died if it was so great. Parker gave Chris Jericho credit for being the only man who could resurrect the brand. Menard asked the crowd if they wanted to know what makes his nipples hard. He pulled out one of Jake Hager’s purple hats and said Claudio Castagnoli would be wearing one when he teams with Hager.

Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Daniel Garica & Wheeler Yuta traded forearms. Garcia punched Yuta and was given his one warning for used a closed fist. Yuta returned the favor and received his warning.

Garcia forced Yuta to use a rope break. They had a scoreboard graphic listing the rope break count and the match time. Garcia forced Yuta to use his 2nd rope break a short time later. Garcia applied his Dragon Slayer causing Yuta to use his final rope break less than 8 minutes into the match.

Yuta put Garcia down with a brainbuster that left both men down. Garcia eventually caught Yuta in a Sharpshooter. Yuta was in the ropes, but he had no rope breaks remaining. Yuta was able to hook the neck of Garcia, who eventually released the hold and then both men fell to the ground.

Both wrestlers returned to the apron and fought. Garcia went for a piledriver, but Yuta backdropped him. In the ring, Garcia flipped off Yuta while on his knees. Garcia ended up hooking the arms of Garcia and then threw elbows at his head until the referee stopped the match.

Winner By Referee Stoppage & New Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta (14:50)

Rate: 7

After the match the referee called for a post match handshake. Yuta held out his hand. Garcia kicked Yuta’s hand away. Garcia picked up the Pure Title and handed it to Yuta before leaving the ring.

ROH World Tag Team Title Double Dog Collar Match

FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

FTR & The Briscoes brawled and quickly went to ringside. Mark Briscoe bled in the opening minute. Dax Harwood tossed Jay Briscoe over the barricade, followed him, and then they fought in the crowd. Chase Wheeler & Mark went to the stage and the production crew provided split screen shots to follow both sets of wrestlers.

Still to come:

ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs Claudio Castagnoli

If Castagnoli loses he must join Jericho Appreciation Society

Television Title Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson

