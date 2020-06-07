ROH Issues Statement On Protests, Racism and George Floyd

ROH tweeted the following statement on the Black Lives Matter movement:

ROH stands with the peaceful protests occurring around the country that are forcing important conversations and action to address racism in this country.

ROH supports a diverse, inclusive community that treats all people with the respect and dignity that they deserve, and we will use our platform to expose instances of racism and prejudice in all forms.

We all extend our sincere condolences to the Floyd family and hope that as a country we can come together and ensure incidents like this never happen again.