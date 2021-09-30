ROH Officially Signs Trish Adora

ROH has officially signed Trish Adora.

ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced Adora’s signing during this week’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday after Adora defeated Sumie Sakai.

Adora took to Twitter this morning and commented on signing with ROH.

“Woke up to the Handshake heard ‘round the world [handshake emoji] Thank you @ringofhonor [dove of peace emoji] #BlackWrestlingDraws,” she wrote.

Adora recently competed in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament, picking up wins over Marti Belle and Allysin Kay before losing to Miranda Alize.

Adora, a veteran of the United States Army, made her pro debut in 2016, and has trained at the Team 3D Academy in Florida. She has also trained with The World Famous CB and Jonathan Gresham. Adora made her ROH debut back back in May, losing to Alize on another episode of Women’s Division Wednesday. She has made one appearance for WWE NXT, losing a non-title TV match to then-NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane in August 2018.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the tweets from ROH and Adora below: