ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From 1/11 Taping

Featured below, courtesy of Mari Pineda and PWInsider.com, are compete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the AEW Collision taping on January 11, 2025 in Athens, GA.

* Brady Booker defeated Elijah Drago

* Beast Mortos defeated Tony Nese.

* The Infantry defeated Rosario Grillo & Jimmy Wild

* Blake Christian defeated Parker Lee

* Top Flight defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo when Solo was forced to tap

* Shane Taylor Promotions & EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson The Dark Order & Serpentico & Boulder Bronson when ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty made Serpentico tap

* ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet defeated Angelica Risk