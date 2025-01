Ring of Honor taped matches for an upcoming episode of ROH on HonorClub at the AEW Dynamite show in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 15, 2025.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results from the taping.

* Queen Aminata def. Allysin Kay

* Leila Grey def. Marti Belle

* The Outrunners def. Jon Cruz & Rosario Grillo

* ROH TV Championship Match: Komander def. QT Marshall

ROH airs on HonorClub every Thursday night at 7/6c.