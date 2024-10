The following are quick-match spoiler results of matches taped prior to the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 8 in Spokane, WA. for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

* MxM Collection defeated Eddie Pearl & Rick Gibson



* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Viva Van



* Nick Wayne (with his mom) defeated Bryan Hook

