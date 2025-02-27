ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From 2/26 Taping In San Diego, CA.

Featured below, courtesy of Jim Valley and F4WOnline.com, are complete ROH on HonorClub spoilers from the taping held prior to AEW Dynamite on February 26, 2025 in Oceanside, CA.

* Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt) defeated Delirium (McCallion & Slade). Singh pinned Slade and McCallion simultaneously after a double chokeslam.

* Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Athena defeated La Catalina to retain. This was more American style than a lucha match. Athena was on offense for most of it, using her rough, physical style. Athena snapped off a very crisp hurancanrana. Catalina fought from underneath getting a few hope spots. Athena pinned La Catalina with a stunner off the top rope. After the match, they honored the code and shook hands. Athena raised Catalina’s arm in victory only to lay her out with a forearm to the jaw.

* The Beast Mortos defeated Sonico. Mortos pinned Sonico with a piledriver.

* Justin Roberts welcomed and thanked the firefighters in attendance from Oceanside Fire Department Station 4. Three firefighters entered the ring as Roberts explained their heroic efforts during the recent southern California wildfires to a great ovation.

* A CMLL trios match originally announced for the show featuring Blue Panther Sr., Blue Panther Jr. and Dark Panther vs. Valiente, Gran Guerrero and Euforia didn’t take place before the show. We’re following up on why that was.