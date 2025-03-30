ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From 3/29 Taping In Milwaukee, WI.

Ring of Honor matches and segments before and after the live episode of AEW Collision on March 29, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the 3/29 taping.

* MxM Connection & Johnny TV with Taya Valkyrie defeated Ryan Matthews & Jordan Cross & Drake Daniels.

* The Infantry defeated Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds after The Frat House came out and got involved.

* Marina Shafir defeated Nixi XS with a chokeout.

* ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevera defeated The Frat House’s Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

* The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling.

* The Gates of Agony defeated former NXT star Kal Bloom (Von Wagner) and Deonn Russman.

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated The Frat House’s Preston Vance with Jacked Jameson.

* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated AR Fox via submission.