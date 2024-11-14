ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From Bridgeport, CT. Taping On Nov. 13

The action continued inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. following the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

In addition to taping this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after the live AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, content was also filmed for future episodes of the weekly Thursday night ROH On HonorClub show.

At the 11/13 taping, Red Velvet defended her ROH Women’s Television Championship against Diamante in a Street Fight. Velvet would retain the title with a victory after connecting with a forward-DDT onto her title belt.

The bout also featured the usual Street Fight shenanigans, complete with an array of foreign objects used as weapons, such as trash cans, chains, kendo sticks, chairs, ladders and tables.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.