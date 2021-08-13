ROH Polls Its Twitter Followers On Released NXT Talent

The official Ring of Honor Twitter account made an interesting tweet today, asking fans which recently released NXT Superstars they’d like to see join the company. The tweet reads like this-
“With all of the recent releases, who from @WWENXT would you like to see compete in ROH?”
The main names fans are responding with are Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, and Buddy Murphy.
The full tweet can be seen here-
With all of the recent releases, who from @WWENXT would you like to see compete in ROH?
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 13, 2021