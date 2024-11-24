ROH Stars Announced For Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier

During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show, four ROH stars were revealed as participants in the upcoming International Women’s Cup Qualifier.

Athena, Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and Leyla Hirsch will be facing each other in a 4-Way Match, where the winner will move on to NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty and go up against talents from AEW, STARDOM, and CMLL at the January 5th event from the Tokyo Dome.