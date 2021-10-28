ROH Stars Comment On The 2022 Hiatus Announcement & Company Changes

Several ROH stars have tweeted their reactions to the hiatus announcement by the company.

As noted, ROH announced today that after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view they will be going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022 so that they can “reimagine” the company and hopefully return with a fan-focused product in April with the Supercard of Honor event. You can click here for the original report on ROH’s statement, and click here for the latest update on ROH talent releases, the status of the ROH TV show, and more.

ROH World Champion Bandido responded to the announcement and wrote, “Forever #THEMOSTWANTEDCHAMPION [red heart emoji]”

Danhausen has one of the most talked about Twitter reactions to the news this evening. He tweeted a GIF that shows the camera zooming close to him as he cups his ear, similar to GIFs Cody Rhodes has posted in the past. This tweet was seen as Danhausen potentially teasing a jump to AEW.

Mike Bennett confirmed that he is taking bookings, as have many ROH talents, writing, “There will be a silver lining in all of this. I’ll let you know when I find it. Till then, back to work. For bookings, shows, seminars, etc. email: mikebennettbookings@gmail.com”

Lead announcer Ian Riccaboni wrote, “Hey everyone! For those asking about me personally, I l appreciate it! My family and I will be absolutely, 100% OK. There’s just a few more question marks than there were before right now. I’m going to be radio silent for a bit. Love you all. [red heart emoji]”

Brody King responded to today’s developments and said he hopes promotions give more chances to people like Quinn McKay, Dak Draper, Eric Martin, Ken Dixon, and Joe Keys.

“I hope that with the news today promotions give more chances to people like @QuinnMcKay @MileHighMagnum @ClassicEMartin @The_KenDixon @Cupofjoekeys Good people and great talents,” King wrote.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below, along with comments from Jay Lethal, Silas Young, Joe Hendry, Brawler Milonas, Mandy Leon, Quinn McKay, Dak Draper, EC3, Eric Martin, The World Famous CB, and Session Moth Martina:

