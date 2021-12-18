ROH Stars Invited To Appear On Holiday Bash Edition of AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR made a surprise appearance at the 2021 ROH Final Battle PPV and there was a brawl between them and the Briscoe Brothers.

During the week, the Briscoes uploaded a video promo and said that they wanted AEW President Tony Khan to send them a plane ticket so they can fight FTR. Dax Harwood then responded to a fan’s comment about the Briscoes possibly appearing at this Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite…

“We came in their house, beat the shit out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years. They should come the Greensboro [location of Holiday Bash] and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money.”

This is gonna be great, you worried about @jaybriscoe84 getting involved? — JT (@Scargiver_jt) December 18, 2021