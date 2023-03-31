ROH Supercard Of Honor Preview For Tonight (3/31/2023): Los Angeles, CA.

Ring Of Honor returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening.

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 goes down tonight, Friday, March 31, 2023 from Los Angeles, CA. with a jam-packed lineup of high-level Ring Of Honor action.

Featured below is the final lineup heading into tonight’s show, which kicks off at 7/6c on the Bleacher Report App and on pay-per-view.

ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR (3/31/2023)

ROH World Title Match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

* Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

* The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

* AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Athena (c)

AAA Mega Title Match

* Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

