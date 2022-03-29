ROH Supercard of Honor Talent Reveals He Has Not Heard From Tony Khan

Indie star Ninja Mack says he has not heard from new ROH owner Tony Khan about his spot at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event.

As we’ve noted, ROH announced Mack for Supercard of Honor on March 1, but did not reveal his opponent. Joe Hendry was also announced at the same time as Mack, but his opponent was also to be named at a later time. Khan’s purchase of ROH was then announced the following day. Furthermore, Khan tweeted a full card for Supercard of Honor this week, but as noted, Mack and Hendry were not listed, despite the ROH website still advertising both Mack and Hendry for the show.

In an update, Mack spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and revealed that he has not spoken to Khan since his ROH purchase was announced.

Mack revealed that when he was first booked for Supercard of Honor, before Khan’s purchase was announced, he pitched facing an ROH original talent, and pushed to wrestle either Low Ki or The Amazing Red.

There’s no word on if Khan will use Mack and Hendry at Friday’s big event, the first ROH show under his leadership, but we will keep you updated.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place this Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card from the ROH website:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA