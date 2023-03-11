ROH Supercard Of Honor To Feature “Reach For The Sky” Ladder Match For Tag Titles

“Reach for the sky~!”
– Jay Briscoe
The popular catchphrase from the late pro wrestling star has been announced as the name for a special ladder match that will determine the new ROH Tag-Team Champions at the next Ring Of Honor premium live event.
It was announced this week that the “Reach For The Sky Ladder Match” will take place at the ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 special event on March 31.
The first team announced for the bout is The Lucha Bros.
Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken is here to announce that on March 31st at #ROH #SuperCardOfHonor, the #ReachForTheSky Ladder Match will bring in the New Era of Tag Team wrestling for #ROH, with the first entrants: #LuchaBrothers @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenix!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Od7AfrlfSB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2023