ROH Supercard Of Honor To Feature “Reach For The Sky” Ladder Match For Tag Titles

“Reach for the sky~!”

– Jay Briscoe

The popular catchphrase from the late pro wrestling star has been announced as the name for a special ladder match that will determine the new ROH Tag-Team Champions at the next Ring Of Honor premium live event.

It was announced this week that the “Reach For The Sky Ladder Match” will take place at the ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 special event on March 31.

The first team announced for the bout is The Lucha Bros.