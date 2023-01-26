ROH Supercard Of Honor Updates, Promotional Trailer For PPV Scheduled On 3/31 (Video)

The promotional ramp-up for the first Ring Of Honor premium live event of the New Year.

On Thursday, ROH Wrestling released the promotional video trailer for their upcoming ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 pay-per-view.

Scheduled to feature ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, ROH Six-Man Tag Champions The Embassy, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and other top stars for the brand, you can check out the trailer for the show below.

Tickets go on sale for ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 on Friday, January 27, 2023 for the premium live event that takes place on March 31, 2023 from the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, California.