ROH Tag-Team Title Match Set For AEW ALL IN Pre-Show



You can pencil in a big title match for the official pre-show for AEW ALL IN 2023.

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and MJF took part in a promo segment during the show that saw Cole lay out his intentions of capturing the ROH World Tag-Team Championships.

He eventually convinced MJF to wrestle twice in one night, as the two will not only wrestle each other in the main event for the AEW World Championship, but they will challenge Aussie Open during the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the ROH Tag-Team Championships.

