ROH Tag Team Titles To Be Defended on AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-up

On Wednesday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be defended, as part of AEW’s third anniversary celebration.

Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero stated on this week’s AEW Rampage’s backstage segment that they are reuniting full-time as Roppongi Vice. They stated that they want to make a statement by winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships, which had eluded them for years. RPG Vice also stated interest in winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, which Jurassic Express now holds, as well as the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale currently hold. The ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR were then challenged.

During a backstage segment, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reacted to the challenge by agreeing to defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles next Wednesday. FTR has also stated interest in winning the AEW and IWGP titles, thus they’re looking to defeat RPG Vice and move closer to achieving their goals.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the updated line-up, along with the backstage segments with RPG Vice and FTR from Rampage:

* AEW third anniversary celebration

* CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

* FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against RPG Vice

