ROH Title Match Announced For TV Episode Next Month

ROH World Champion Bandido will be defending the title against Alex Zayn on the “Championship Edition” of ROH TV in November.

The promotion announced the news in the latest Eck’s Files. ROH sent out the following regarding the match:

ROH World Champion Bandido’s title defense against Alex Zayne headlines a Championship Edition of Ring of Honor Wrestling next month.

Zayne, who defeated Bandido in January 2020 in their only previous meeting, earned the title shot by winning the Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor last month.

This will be the first ROH World Title Match on broadcast television since February.

Look for announcements in the near future on ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels regarding which other titles will be defended on the show and when it will air.