ROH TV On Honor Club Taping At Universal Studios Announced For June 4

Next month, Ring Of Honor will once again be taping their ROH TV on Honor Club weekly television series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

On Monday, the promotion announced details regarding a TV taping in June at the destination in Orlando.

The official ROH Twitter account revealed that the taping will take place on June 4th from Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Florida.

The show takes place from 4PM PST-7PM PST, with the doors set to open at 3:30PM.

“Witness ROH Honor Club Televised Tapings LIVE at Universal Studios on Sunday June 4th; doors open at 3:30pm,” the announcement began. “Be there for a huge ROH Sunday Spectacular! Tickets are ON SALE NOW!”