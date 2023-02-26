ROH TV On HonorClub Spoilers (2/25/2023): Results Of Debut Episode

The first set of television tapings for Ring Of Honor’s return with ROH TV on HonorClub is now officially in the books.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the first set of Tony Khan’s ROH TV on HonorClub tapings were held at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of Fightful.com, are quick-match spoiler results for the first ROH TV on HonorClub show.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Results From Universal Studios In Orlando, FL.)

* Mark Briscoe def. Slim J* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Charlie Bravo)* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Blake Christian to retain the NJPW TV Title* Christopher Daniels def. Rohit Raju* Konosuke Takeshita def. Josh Woods* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) def. Joe Keys, Rex Lawless, Leon St. Giovanni

