ROH TV On HonorClub Spoilers For This Week

AEW held television tapings for an upcoming episode of ROH television from inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, which took place prior to last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Featured below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli def. Ryan Nemeth in a Singles Match.

– Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) def. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) in a Trios Match.

– Emi Sakura def. Alice Crowley in a Singles Match.

– Blake Christian def. Brandon Cutler in a Singles Match.

– Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk in a Singles Match.

– NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. def. Christopher Daniels in a Singles Match.

ROH Television airs each and every Thursday night at 7PM ET on HonorClub or WatchROH.com.