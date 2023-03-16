ROH TV Preview For Tonight (3/16/2023)

Tonight, ROH TV’s third installment will air as the countdown to Supercard of Honor intensifies.

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will face Willie Mack in one Proving Ground match, and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will face Hyan in the other. If Mack and Hyan succeed tonight, they will be eligible for future title shots.

There were also two title matches scheduled for tonight. Wheeler Yuta, the ROH Pure Champion, will defend his title against Clark Connors, while the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy will defend against The Boys and Dalton Castle, the former champions.

Tonight’s action will feature Eddie Kingston as he pursues a title match with Castagnoli, who will be present at ringside. Rush and Dralistico will compete against yet-to-be-revealed opponents, while Mike Bennett, Silas Young, Madison Rayne, and others will appear on the show.

The ROH TV matches tonight were recorded at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, last month.

The lineup for tonight is below:

* Rush and Dralistico will be in action

* Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross

* Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora

* Mike Bennett vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay

* Metalik and Blake Christian vs. Slim J and Ari Daivari

* Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels vs. The Outrunners

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Hyan

* Proving Ground Match: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Clark Connors

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defend against Dalton Castle and The Boys

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET via the HonorClub platform at watchROH.com.