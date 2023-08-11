ROH TV Results – August 10, 2023

Dalton Castle vs. Slim J

Slim J hit a springboard dropkick from the middle rope before Slim J almost launches himself into the Bang A Rang but got to the ropes to escape.

Dalton Castle caught Slim J with a running knee on the apron that sent him to the floor.

Back in the ring Castle got a couple of high double leg takedowns and the Bangarang to get the win.

Winner: Dalton Castle

In the back Lexy Nair is with Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling & they declined the opportunity to wrestle Pat Buck later but will instead hold an Obesity Intervention.

Tag Team Match

Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. Brady Pierce & Lucky Ali

Bronson escaped a hangman’s neckbreaker and hit a spinning powerslam on Lucky Ali then he gets the savage sauce from Jacked Jameson before Boulder drops Bronson from his shoulders onto Ali to get the win.

Winners: Iron Savages

Tag Team Match

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. Movie Myk & Zicky Dice

Shawn Dean caught Movie Myk with some deep arm drags early on before Dean caught Myk with a spinning DDT and then a big boot into a Russian leg sweep on Myk gets the win.

Winners: The Infantry

Lexi Nair interviews Leyla Hirsch & she wants a shot at the Women’s Title before Maria Kanellis interrupted & Kanellis said Hirsch could use more confidence and will be watching her match tonight.

Lee Moriarty vs. Andrew Everett

Lee Moriarty caught Andrew Everett with an arm ringer and stomps him down to take control then Moriarty ties Everett up in the ropes and works over his injured leg. Moriarty works over Everett’s arm and got a near fall with a front chancery suplex into a bridge.

Everett came back and hit a falcon arrow for a near fall then Everett went for a shooting star press off the top rope but Moriarty got out of the way & hits a clothesline then gave Everett an airplane spin into the Border City Stretch & Everett has no choice but to tap out.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Tony Nese vs. Pat Buck

Tony Nese hits a springboard moonsault for a near fall before Pat Buck came back and hits Sky High for a near fall then Buck set up a powerbomb but Nese transitioned into a cradle for a near fall then hits a Running Knese in the corner to put away Buck.

Winner: Tony Nese

The Workhorsemen are confronted by 6 Man Tag Team Champions Gates Of Agony & Prince Nana & Nana say If The Workhorsemen win they get a 6 Man Tag Team Title shot with a partner of their choosing.

Proving Ground Match

Women’s Champion Athena vs. Rachel Ellering

Rachel Ellering got a slam and a senton for a near fall before Athena missed a standing moonsault but cuts off Ellering with a running forearm. Athena sent Ellering to the floor and followed her out with a dropkick through the ropes.

On the floor, Athena tossed Ellering into the commentary table and the guardrails then back in the ring Athena locks in a cravat to wear Ellering down.

Ellering broke free of the cravat and mounted a comeback then hits a boot, a spinning elbow and a slingblade. Ellering hits Black Hole Slam for a near fall. Ellering went up to the middle rope but Athena yanks her down then hits O Face for the win.

Winner: Women’s Champion Athena (7:05)

Tag Team Match

6 Man Tag Team Champions Gates Of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

If The Workhorsemen wins they get a 6 Man Tag Team Titles Match.

Anthony Henry came off the top with a dropkick on Toa Liona but no sold it and floors Henry with a clothesline then The Workhorsemen were laid out on the floor. Henry avoids a count out loss but got work over by the Gates Of Agony in their corner.

Kaun hits a uranage into a backbreaker for a near fall before Toa Liona got a near fall after a running senton & JD Drake finally got a hot tag and rallied for his team. Drake hits Kaun with a black hole slam for a near fall.

Drake took out Gates of Agony with a plancha then Henry came off the top rope with a splash on Kaun for a near fall.

Drake held Kaun open for for a double stomp from Henry then went for a pin but Kaun crawls across the ring with Henry on top of him to get his foot on the rope.

Drake misses a moonsault off the middle ropes and Gates Of Agony plants him face first to the mat to put away Drake.

Winners: 6 Man Tag Team Champions Gates Of Agony

Leyla Hirsch vs. Angelica Risk

Hirsch makes Angelica Risk tap out to the armbar.

Winner By Submission: Leyla Hirsch

Backstage Women’s Champion Athena confirmed with Lexi Nair that she is the face of ROH and Athena took Nair with her to look for more women to beat up.

Cole Karter vs. Rhett Titus

Rhett Titus misses a dropkick and Cole Karter hits one of his own before Karter tried a chinlock but Titus escapes and hits a double underhook suplex. Titus works over Karter’s back and hit a lariat.

Titus hits a dropkick for a near fall before Karter came back with a flying knee then hits an overhead backbreaker into a DDT to get the win.

Winner: Cole Karter

Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade

Billie Starkz went up to the top rope but Charlette Renegade pushes her off the top rope while Robyn Renegade distracted the referee. Renegade hits a shotgun dropkick and a running boot in the corner.

Renegade chokes Starkz in the ropes and sent her headfirst down to the mat before Starkz came back with an enziguri and a hook kick. Starkz hits a Gory Bomb for a near fall.

Renegade drove Starkz into the mat headfirst for a near fall then Starkz dumps Robyn to the floor and hits The Renegades with a plancha then back in the ring Starkz hits a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winner: Billie Starkz

After the match Charlette ran in and The Renegades double teamed Starkz with her sister before Athena came out and took out Robyn with a boot then laid out Charlette with a forearm. Athena then set up Starkz to drive her headfirst into the Women’s Title but thought better of it and left Starkz alone.

Lexi Nair mediated a disagreement with Josh Woods & Mark Sterling. Woods thought he’d be more successful in singles action and Sterling agreed to get him a match with Silas Young.

Finals Of The Television Title #1 Contenders Tournament

Shane Taylor vs. Gravity

Gravity tried to fly around Shane Taylor but fails so Taylor caught him with a slam and a lariat for a near fall. Taylor works over Gravity with a chinlock. Gravity escapes but Taylor came back with a slam follow by a another slam and Taylor mocks Gravity then missed a leg drop.

Gravity hits a rana out of the corner but Taylor cut him off with a knee then Taylor went for a suplex but Gravity counters with a small package for a near fall. Gravity charged in the corner and Taylor caught him with an uranage.

Taylor set up a splash from the middle rope but Gravity bounced up and cut him off. Gravity picked up Taylor and gave him a Samoan Drop from the middle rope then Gravity came off the top with a splash but Taylor got his legs up then hits Package Piledriver to get the victory.

Winner: Shane Taylor

After the match Bring me Joe! to close out this week’s ROH.