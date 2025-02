By

ROH TV Results – February 13, 2025

Jay Lethal defeated Mason Madden via Flying Elbow Drop

Harley Cameron defeated Billie Starkz via Crucifix Pin

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tommy Billington via Blue Thunder Bomb

Tag Team Match

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Mangum) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) via Total Recall on Drake

Ricochet defeated Serpentico via Spirit Gun

Television Title Match

Komander (c) defeated Nick Wayne via Cielito Lindo (STILL CHAMPION!!)