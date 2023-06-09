ROH TV Results – June 8, 2023

Kyle Fletcher vs. Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels took Kyle Fletcher down with a modified flatliner off the middle ropes and locked in a Koji Clutch but Fletcher made it to the ropes to force a break. Daniels & Fletcher took turns dropping each other on their heads with suplexes.

Fletcher countered an STO and went for a spinning piledriver but Daniels counters with a cradle. Fletcher escapes an Angel’s Wings attempt and caught Daniels with Grimstone to get the win.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton

Cole Karter distracted Matt Sydal as he came off the top rope with a crossbody and Zack Clayton caught him with a spinning powerslam for a near fall. Sydal counters a slam with a DDT and came off the top rope with a Meteora to get the win.

Winner: Matt Sydal

After the match Sydal calls out Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Dralistico vs. Willie Mack

Willie Mack offers Dralistico a handshake to start this match but Dralistico only offers one finger in response. Dralistico hits a tope con hilo out of the ring and a senton in the ring for a near fall. Mack came back with a running shining wizard and hit a tope con hilo on Dralistico & Jose The Assistant on the floor.

Jose grabs Mack’s foot to keep him from getting back in the ring and Dralistico tied up Mack in the ropes and came off the top with a kick for a near fall. Mack & Dralistico exchanged strikes and kicks in the center of the ring with Mack finally getting the edge with a spinning leg lariat.

Mack caught Dralistico with a pop up fallaway slam and Mack pops up with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Mack came off the top with a splash but Dralistico got his knees up at the last minute. Mack caught Dralistico with a pop up uppercut.

Jose got on the apron to distract Mack and the referee allowing Dralistico to hit a low blow and then the Incinerator Knee to get the win.

Winner: Dralistico

Tony Khan came out to announce Matt Sydal vs. Samoa Joe for the Television Title. Khan then brought out the new ROH Board Of Directions to help him do some of the backstage work in ROH: Stokely Hathaway & Jerry Lynn.

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Rachel Ellering

Willow Nightingale got a fisherwoman’s suplex for a near fall then Rachel Ellering hits an STO and a spinning leg drop off the ropes for a near fall. Nightingale & Ellering exchanged chops in the corner. Nightingale came off the middle ropes with a dropkick to get a near fall.

Ellering caught Nightingale with a Black Hole Slam for a near fall. Nightingale came back with the pounce and a cannonball in the corner. Nightingale caught Ellering with a spinebuster then locks in a Camel Clutch for the submission win.

Winner By Submission & Still NJPW Strong Women’s Champion: Willow Nightingale (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!)

Proving Ground Match

6 Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona & Kaun) vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom) & Marcus Kross

Eli Isom put up a fight for about a minute before Brian Cage caught him with a superkick. Isom came back with a jawbreaker on Toa Liona and made the tag to Cheeseburger.

Cheeseburger tried but Gates Of Agony ate him up and gave nothing. Kaun missed a splash in the corner and Cheeseburger got the tag but the match fell apart and The Embassy just destroys Shinobi Shadow Squad.

Cage & Liona tosses Isom into a powerbomb from Bishop Kaun for the victory.

Winners: 6 Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (4:57)

Mercedes Martinez vs. Vert Vixen

Vert Vixen got a dropkick early on but Mercedes Martinez kips up and nails her with a clothesline. Vert Vixen had the offense for a while but Martinez came in the corner with a charging forearm and hit an Anarchist’s Suplex for a near fall. Martinez hits Vert Vixen with a forearm to the back of the head then locks in Brass City Sleeper & Vixen taps out.

Winner By Submission: Mercedes Martinez

Lee Moriarty vs. Griff Garrison

Lee Moriarty dominated the match early by working over Griff Garrison’s shoulder but Garrison came back and caught Moriarty with a spinning powerslam then hits a twisting forearm for a near fall.

Garrison tried to pick Moriarty up for an Angle Slam but Moriarty rakes Garrison’s eyes and rolled him up for the win.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Kiera Hogan vs. Robyn Renegade

Kiera Hogan hits a leg drop for a two count then Robyn Renegade works over Hogan’s arm. Renegade locked in an overhead wristlock but Hogan made the ropes to force the break.

Hogan came back with a series of forearms and flying axe handles before stomping a mudhole into Renegade in the corner. Hogan followed up with a sliding dropkick and a running hip attack and Robyn slid to the floor.

Charlette Renegade ran in to help but Hogan drops to the floor to take them both out then brought Robyn back in the ring & connects with a superkick for the win.

Winner: Kiera Hogan

After the match Women’s Champion Athena ran in and attacks Hogan with a kendo stick but that backfired and Hogan got the kendo stick and beat Athena out of the ring. Hogan held up Athena’s Women’s Title to taunt Athena.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) & Shane Taylor

A Brawl broke out during the handshake between both teams to start the match. Alex Reynolds took a lot of punishment from Shane Taylor & JD Drake in the corner. Drake hits a belly 2 belly suplex on Reynolds & Shane Taylor followed up with a big splash for a near fall. Drake hits a cannonball in the corner then Taylor & Drake did a tag team stunner for a near fall. Anthony Henry came off the top rope with a double stomp.

Reynolds got the tag to Evil Uno & Uno sends Drake to the floor with a boot then stomps away at Henry in the corner. Uno hit a suplex on Henry for a near fall. Taylor & Uno exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring a battle which Taylor easily won but a miscommunication lead to Drake hitting hTaylor with a boot.

Uno hits Henry with a Sky High then Dark Order gave Henry a triple team windmill slam follow by Reynolds & Silver hits Stunner/German Suplex/Jackknife combo for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

After the match The Righteous & Stu Grayson were interviewed by Dasha Fuentes & they say they were not impressed with the Dark Order.

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Action Andretti, AR Fox & Darius Martin

Sonny Kiss press slams Action Andretti out of the corner, then hit a standing moonsault for a near fall. Kiss split into a leg drop for a near fall. Slim J got the tag and ran right into a boot from Andretti. Darius Martin tags in and hit Slim J with a forearm. Martin gave Slim J a pumphandle into a facebuster for a near fall.

Kiss hits a spinning kick on Martin and after an assisted slice break Ari Daivari came off the top rope with a splash for a two count. AR Fox came in and hit a couple of cutters then Martin & Andretti hit a double steam slam on Daivari to get the win.

Winners: Action Andretti, AR Fox & Darius Martin

Tag Team Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. El Cobarde & El Dragon

El Dragon took The Kingdom to the floor with a hurricanrana before The Kingdom nails Proton Pack for the win.

Winners: The Kingdom

Stokely Hathaway suggested Action Andretti vs The Embassy but Jerry Lynn whispers his own suggestion to Tony Khan, making an 6 Man Tag Team Title match with The Embassy against Andretti, AR Fox & Darius Martin. Khan then brought ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix out for the main event.

ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. Gravity

Rey Fenix locks up Gravity on the mat then Gravity counters a suplex attempt with a small package but Fenix escapes and hits Gravity with a superkick. Gravity hits a springboard crossbody over the ropes to the floor for a near fall.

Gravity hits Fenix with a powerslam and a standing moonsault for a near fall. Fenix hits a sit out Burning Hammer for a near fall. Fenix ties Gravity up into a crucifix on his own back, then spun him around like an airplane spin for a near fall.

Gravity & Fenix exchanged a series of cradles for near falls. Gravity deadlifted Fenix into a powerbomb off the mat for a near fall. Gravity misses a splash off the top rope and Fenix ran the ropes to give Gravity a kick to the head for another near fall then Gravity hits a Crucifix Driver for another near fall.

Fenix & Gravity exchanges chops in the center of the ring before Fenix hits a pop up cutter then Fire Thunder Driver to get the win.

Winner: ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix