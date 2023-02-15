ROH TV Return Date and Platform Revealed, Tony Khan Talks HonorClub Offerings

On March 2, the weekly ROH TV program will return.

As PWMania.com previously reported, ROH Owner Tony Khan confirmed that ROH will tape TV on February 25 and 26, at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, when he appeared on Busted Open Radio today. This Thursday, tickets for the tapings will go on sale.

Khan later discussed an update with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and disclosed that the weekly ROH TV show will resume on Thursday, March 2. The ROH HonorClub streaming platform will host it.

On Thursday, March 2, Ring of Honor TV will debut on HonorClub, Khan revealed. The first two tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Orlando on February 25 and 26, and tickets will go on sale on Thursday. The new Ring of Honor will have its first-ever tapings at those events.

Khan offered his thoughts on the ROH video archive that is accessible through HonorClub.

He added, “We also have the library on the HonorClub with 20 years of matches. All the Briscoes-FTR matches are available, including Final Battle from December, and those matches are going to stand the test of time in wrestling. Ring of Honor has a tremendous history. We have been able to introduce it with a further reach across the world this past year, and I’m excited to finally introduce weekly Ring of Honor shows.”

During the match between Josh Woods and ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, the ROH TV show will be officially announced.

The next ROH pay-per-view will be Supercard of Honor, which will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles as part of WrestleMania 39 Weekend.