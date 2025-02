ROH TV Spoilers From 2/8 Taping In Houston, TX.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the ROH on HonorClub taping from Houston, TX. on February 8, 2025:

* Abadon def. Rachael Ellering

* Billie Starkz def. Hyan

* Wheeler Yuta def. Fuego Del Sol

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd), The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/ Leila Grey) def. Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Mark Sterling & Tony Nese) (w/ Cole Karter)

* ROH Television Championship: Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) (c) def. Lee Johnson

* Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) def. Fly Def (Warren J & Zack Zilla)

* Dark Panther, Fuego & Sammy Guevara def. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Soberano Jr.