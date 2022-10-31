ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The company announced the addition of Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Championship at the show taking place this coming Wednesday night.

Wtih that now known, featured below is a look at the updated card for the 11/2 episode of AEW Dynamite:

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022)

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal* Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn* Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker* Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir* Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage* Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage!