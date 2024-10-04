ROH TV Title Match Announced For AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour 2024

A new title tilt is set for the pre-show for the next AEW pay-per-view event later this month.

During the October 3 episode of ROH On HonorClub, it was announced that Atlantis Jr. will be putting his ROH World Television Championship at stake against Brian Cage at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup as it currently stands for the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington:

* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (International Title)

* Darby Allin vs. TBA