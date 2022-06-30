ROH TV Title Match Expected For Death Before Dishonor On July 23

A championship match appears to be set for the next Ring Of Honor pay-per-view.

During the post-Forbidden Door edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, a big title match challenge was issued for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 special event.

In a video segment that aired during the special Blood & Guts themed edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Jay Lethal extended a formal challenge to Samoa Joe for an ROH Television Championship showdown at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

ROH Death Before Dishonor is scheduled to take place on July 23, 2022. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/23 for a complete recap of the Ring Of Honor PPV event.

