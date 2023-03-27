ROH TV To Be Taped At AEW Dynamite, Update On The ROH Women’s World Title Situation

Tony Khan, ROH owner and AEW President, has announced that the Supercard of Honor go-home edition of ROH TV for Thursday will be taped on Wednesday at the AEW Dynamite in St. Louis.

On Thursday’s episode, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend her title against Emi Sakura. The winner of that match will then defend on Friday at Supercard of Honor. Khan did not name the Supercard of Honor challenger, but Athena had previously challenged Yuka Sakazaki to a title match at the pay-per-view.

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation includes an angle between Athena and Sakura. In the episode, Athena will also face Tootie Lynn in a Proving Ground match as Lynn attempts to secure a future title match.

“This Thursday, 3/30 ROH Weekly TV Filmed in St. Louis ROH Women’s World Championship @AthenaPalmer_FG vs @EmiSakura_gtmv This Thursday, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend vs Emi Sakura! The winner will defend the title Friday at Supercard of Honor on ppv live in LA!,” Khan wrote.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The updated card is shown below, along with Khan’s tweet:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Athena (c)

Challenger may be Yuka Sakazaki.

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)