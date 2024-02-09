ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Set

It was announced that next week’s episode of ROH TV On HonorClub will feature the beginning of the ROH Women’s TV Championsip Tournament, where the winner will be crowned the inaugural Women’s World TV Champion.

Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Leyla Hirsch and Taya Valkyrie have recently made their cases as to why they will emerge as the first-ever ROH Women’s World Television Champion.