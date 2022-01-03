Rohit Raju Announces Impact Departure

Rohit Raju (Hakim Zane) is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

Raju took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that he is now a free agent. He asked fans where they want to see him next.

“As of today I am a free agent. Where would you like to see me next?,” he wrote.

Raju signed with Impact in 2017, and is a one-time X Division Champion. His last match for Impact came at the Throwback Throwdown II event last month, where he competed as Quincy Cosmos for a loss to Giuseppe Scovelli Jr. (Josh Mathews). Before that, Raju lost to Josh Alexander on the December 16 edition of Impact.