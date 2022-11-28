Rohit Raju Says He Loves Performing In The Ring And At The Commentary Desk

Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how it doesn’t matter if he’s in the ring or at the commentary desk, he loves performing: “I just love being me out there—whether it’s in the ring, whether it’s accompanying one of my boys to the ring, whether it’s being on the microphone—yes, I would love to do commentary, managing. I can’t get away from professional wrestling. I love it so much. It can be bittersweet at times. Sometimes I hate it. Steve Austin said something one time, and I’m just paraphrasing, he said, ‘You can be having the worst day ever, once that glass breaks and then he walks down the aisle, everything else disappears.’ I’ve had some of the worst crap happen in 2022, but man, when I’m in the ring; it’s the best place to be. So whether I’m in the ring, outside the ring, commentary booth, sign me up. I just want to entertain.”

On how he loves giving people feedback: “Yeah, I love it. Some people will walk up to me like, ‘Hey, what’d you think?’ and I’ll tell them flat out, ‘This is this, this is that.’ I won’t crap on anybody, but you’re not gonna grow if you don’t know what you’re doing. I don’t ever want to go to somebody and say, ‘Hey, what’d you think of my match?’ ‘Oh, yeah, man. It was great.’ No. There was something. There’s things. So I always ask people I know are gonna pick it apart because I want to be the best that I can be. So I watch. It’s weird. There’s guys that I don’t know or just met walk up to you and go, ‘Hey, can you watch my match?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Why not? So it’s cool that they respect you enough and want to know your opinion of their match. So I love it. I love wrestling. I love picking it apart. But I also love watching people and help people grow and seeing them become even better than what they were a year ago. I love seeing that.”

Check out the complete Rohit Raju interview by visiting Fightful.com.