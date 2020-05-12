ROH’s Cary Silkin Says He Smoked Cocaine With Tony Atlas

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Wrestling photographer George Napolitano recently tweeted a photo of an old booking sheet from a WWE Madison Square Garden live event in 1981. The show featured Hulk Hogan, Tony Atlas, and many others. In the booking sheet, it reveals that Atlas defeated Hogan.

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin responded to the tweet, noting that he once smoked cocaine (crack) with Tony Atlas at a hotel in New York City in 1986 or 1987. He said,

“I smoked cocaine with him at the hotel on eighth Avenue In 86 or 87”

