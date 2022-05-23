Roman Reigns Addresses His Future With WWE

After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night’s Sunday Stunner WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed his future with the WWE.

Reigns issued a post-match speech thanking fans for attending, and he closed the promo by discussing his future at WWE house show live events that aren’t shown on television. The video is embedded below.

Reigns said, “From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of y’all. I obviously had the internet talking last week or the week before that… I’m not going to be doing too many live events like these on Sundays going forward, so, this could be my last one.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns recently signed a new WWE deal with fewer appearances. He is not currently listed for WWE Hell In a Cell, any live events, or TV tapings until July 2 in Las Vegas for Money In the Bank. Following that, he’ll be on the July 8 SmackDown in Fort Worth, the July 9 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Sacramento, the July 22 SmackDown in Boston, and the July 25 RAW from Madison Square Garden, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, for which he’s also booked. Reigns is then scheduled to appear on SmackDown Live in Montreal on August 19 and the WWE Clash at The Castle event in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. It’s possible that more dates for Reigns will be announced in the coming weeks.

Reigns is expected to wrestle Riddle at Money In the Bank, then face Randy Orton at SummerSlam, and close the summer with McIntyre at Clash in the Castle, according to reports.

Here are photos and videos from Reigns’ post-match speech:

Here’s the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns sending the crowd home happy after a killer main event last night in #WWECedarRapids ! Well, everyone except that one guy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wRaETWwAtr — MitchP1983 (@MitchP1983) May 23, 2022