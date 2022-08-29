Roman Reigns Addresses Possibility Of Launching His Own Official Podcast

The Roman Reigns Show.

It has a nice ring to it!

And it could one day become a reality.

As noted, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast for an interview to promote the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event in Cardiff, Wales.

In addition to the highlights we published from the discussion, “The Tribal Chief” also spoke about whether or not he could see himself hosting his own podcast some day.

“Why not,” Reigns questioned when asked about hosting his own podcast. “I talk for a living. So why wouldn’t I just want to sit down and have a discussion.”

Reigns would then go on to note that he’s done numerous podcast and interview appearances in the past, however was quick to point out the obvious — he “hasn’t been on the other side of them.”

Additionally, Reigns addressed the type of format he would have for such a show if he were to entertain the venture at some point in the future.

“It’d probably be ridiculous and we’d either get cancelled [laughs],” he said. “Or everyone would finally know that these guys are idiots. ‘No wonder they’re wrestlers, they’re just big kids.'”

Check out the complete Sports Illustrated Media podcast featuring the new interview with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns below:



(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes)