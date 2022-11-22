Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. They later had a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam, which Lesnar lost yet again.

The latest installment of their feud was markedly different, with Paul Heyman siding with Reigns and Lesnar as a babyface dubbed “Cowboy Brock.”

Reigns explained to The Ringer that Lesnar changing up his presentation was critical for the last two matches.

“To me, if he doesn’t level up and showcase the Cowboy Brock character, then don’t nobody give a shit about Brock next to the Tribal Chief,” Reigns said. “I was able to push my level up, which he knew, OK, ‘this guy’s creating different levels and layers to this, let me step my game up.’ And he did that.

“That was just a perfect recipe of two performers who want to be the best, and both have pretty legitimate claims to that territory,” he added. “And when you get two guys who compete, it’s not backstabbing. We’re looking each other in the eyes and we’re telling each other, ‘I’m better than you and if you don’t show me, then this is the end of the road for you.’ People probably said, ‘Oh God, not Brock-Roman again.’ And then we go out there and deliver a classic. Got better on that last one. And I think that’s the key to the kingdom. How do we continually get better? How do we upgrade? How do we push ourselves to the next level? How do we continue to move these goal posts?”

This Saturday at Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa) will face Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in a Men’s WarGames match.