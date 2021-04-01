Roman Reigns Addresses WWE’s Safety Measures For WrestleMania 37

During an interview with TMZ.com, Roman Reigns was asked about WWE’s safety measures for Wrestlemania 37 and here was Reigns’ response…

“I think our safety precautions are second to none. We’ll have the pods to create the social distancing, masks will be required. We’ll be giving out masks for those who are forgetful. We’ll have, I believe, cashless concessions, so we’re gonna create an opportunity where everybody’s gonna be as safe as they could be.”

“We’re trying to create that level of safety for everybody, but also trying to create an atmosphere and an experience they’ll never forget!”