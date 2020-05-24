Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman React To Working With The Undertaker At MSG

WWE Superstars Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns took to Twitter on Sunday, commenting on working with The Undertaker during a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on July 7th, 2018. During the event, The Undertaker teamed with Strowman and Reigns to defeat Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens.

Strowman said, “Main event in #MSG @TheGarden with @undertaker and Uce @WWERomanReigns. I’ll never forget the words he said to me that night. #TheLastRide.”

Reigns said, “Once in a lifetime opportunity right there. #MainEvent #MSG #TheLastRide”