Roman Reigns and Logan Paul Confirmed for Next Week’s SmackDown, Updated Card

Next week, on the first episode of the new season of SmackDown on FOX, which will also serve as the go-home show for WWE Extreme Rules, Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face off in the ring against each other for the very first time.

WWE has announced that Reigns and Paul will square off next week to promote their upcoming title match at WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has also announced Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet for the SmackDown season premiere next week.

Sikoa vs. Ricochet was scheduled after Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss in tag team action on Friday night’s SmackDown. Sikoa met Ricochet’s dive with a steel chair before tossing him into the timekeepers area. This allowed Sikoa to finish Moss with the Spinning Solo Rock Bottom later on.

The following is an updated lineup for next week’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, as well as a promo:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet in the ring to promote their Crown Jewel match