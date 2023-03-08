Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Set For Upcoming WWE RAW

Logan Paul has been added to the WWE RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on March 20.

On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Paul made the WrestleMania 39 match with Seth Rollins official. There is no word on whether Paul will return before March 20, but the arena has announced that he will be appearing that night alongside Rollins.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has also been booked for the March 20 RAW in St. Louis. WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes will also be in attendance.

Bobby Lashley, Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory are among the other Superstars advertised for RAW in St. Louis.

The RAW on March 20 will be the final red brand show before WrestleMania 39.