Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW.

Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.

“Last time I was in Dallas I smashed Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed GOAT of WWE. Tonight is the last #WWERaw before I embarrass @loganpaul at #WWECrownJewel this Saturday. Tune in, and acknowledge your Tribal Chief. [index finger pointing up emoji] @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn,” Reigns tweeted.

Heyman added, “TONIGHT! Your #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns Will Bless @WWE #RAW with his Presence! Witness it LIVE as @USA_Network becomes the Island of Relevancy! RAW – LIVE FROM DALLAS, TX – TONIGHT!”

As of this writing, WWE had not confirmed Paul’s appearance on tonight’s RAW.

In related news, WWE shared a backstage video of Byron Saxton and Nikki Cross from RAW. In a non-title match tonight, Cross will face RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

“Time to play with Nikki!,” she repeated, laughing and walking away, wishing Saxton a Happy Halloween.

WWE also released a video of Bobby Lashley arriving at RAW in his Corvette, eager to hear what Brock Lesnar has to say.

The following is the current RAW lineup, as well as clips of Lashley and Cross, as well as tweets from Reigns and Heyman:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

Brock’s here? Bet. Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XfU4F0v5gc — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 31, 2022