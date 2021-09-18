Roman Reigns And The Usos Announced For RAW Match

The Bloodline has been announced for a huge six-man match on Monday’s WWE RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

We noted before how The Bloodline would not be working the quick WWE UK blue brand tour that’s about to begin. WWE has now announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on Monday’s RAW to face The New Day – WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E made his final SmackDown appearance on tonight’s show now that he is an official RAW Superstar once again. The show opened with The Bloodline coming to the ring for Paul Heyman to praise The Tribal Chief. Big E interrupted to a big pop and a “you deserve it!” chant. Finn Balor then interrupted, without his attire for The Demon, and that led to a tag team match after the show went to a commercial break.

The tag team match saw Balor and Big E defeat The Usos while Reigns watched from backstage. Big E later confronted Heyman backstage, but Heyman congratulated him for cashing in on a champion he could beat, because he could not defeat Reigns. Big E teased a big match at WWE Survivor Series in November as he said we will see what happens when he faces Reigns at the pay-per-view. Big E also teased that The Demon or Brock Lesnar might take the title from Reigns in their upcoming title matches at Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.

Big E was talking with Heyman when The Usos suddenly attacked him and beat him around the backstage area. They taunted Big E while he was down, telling him to go back to RAW. Reigns came walking by, giving The Usos his approval, and walked away as they followed. WWE then announced the six-man match for Monday’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several related shots from tonight’s SmackDown at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee: