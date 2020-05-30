Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods Address The Topic of Racism

With the death of George Floyd and protests against racism happening across the United States, WWE stars having publicly commented on the matter and here are some of the remarks:

Racism is wrong. There is no grey area here. IT IS WRONG. Teach your kids this everyday, so we can rid ourselves and our future of this life ending disease. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlacklivesMaters

Not everyone deals w/ racism. But there are lots of us that do. Just because it doesn’t happen to you doesn’t mean it isn’t happening at all. I hope those of you who haven’t dealt with it never have to. But the reality is that it does exist. Remember thathttps://t.co/svfIGu2XH1 pic.twitter.com/pYaOGjqUBB

— Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 30, 2020