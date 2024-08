Not only will Roman Reigns make his WWE television return on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on August 9, the former Bloodline leader will also be on next week’s show.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: Roman Reigns returns to Friday Night SmackDown at Kia Center on Aug. 16!,” the arena hosting next week’s WWE on FOX blue brand show wrote. “Limited tickets still available, purchase now!”

