Roman Reigns Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW (3/20/2023)

You can officially pencil in a certain “Tribal Chief” for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

During this week’s show, it was announced by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman that The Bloodline leader and the reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be on the show next Monday night in St. Louis.

Heyman noted that he will give Cody Rhodes the chance he wants to acknowledge his “Tribal Chief” and if he doesn’t, he’ll make it clear that he’s not a challenger, but instead a problem for Reigns and The Bloodline.

Make sure to join us here next Monday night, March 20, for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from St. Louis.