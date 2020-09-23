Roman Reigns Announced For WWE After The Bell, Top 10 Anoa’i Family Showdowns

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at the best Anoa’i Family showdowns. Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will feature Jey Uso challenging his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title.

On a related note, Reigns will return to WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves on Thursday. Reigns will discuss the WWE locker room, missing WrestleMania 36, and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s episode: